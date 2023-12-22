'His ceiling is high:' Neil Critchley shares prediction for Blackpool summer signing who is eager to impress

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says he’s seen a lot of exciting signs from summer addition Kyle Joseph since his return from injury.

The striker endured a frustrating start to life at Bloomfield Road, with his game time limited due to a spell on the sidelines.

On Tuesday night, the 22-year-old made his first start on the month after a number of appearances from the bench across the last month.

"He’s so eager and wants to impress,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"He was probably snatching at a couple of things, so the more confident he becomes and the more he settles into our way of playing, then he’s shown that he can be a handful.

"I know given time he will become a really good player for this football club in the future.

"Kyle is a naturally fit boy, he’s such a good athlete. You could see that when he first came here, and when he was doing his rehab. He’s got such a good base of endurance- he covers ground so easily.

Kyle Joseph made his first start for the Seasiders on Tuesday night

"Having that fitness and having football fitness is completely different. You need the rhythm of having played games. He’s missed a lot of football.

"We know he’s got a lot a room for improvement, and his ceiling his high in my opinion, but it’ll take him a bit of time to find that because he’s been out for three month.

"We won’t put any pressure on him and let him be who he is.”