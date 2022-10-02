'He's a strong character': Michael Appleton backs Blackpool's Dom Thompson to bounce back from Norwich City howler

It was the left-back’s dreadful mistake that gifted Norwich City their winning goal on Saturday during Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat.

Thompson was punished after inexplicably passing the ball straight to Norwich dangerman Teemu Pukki, who took full advantage by slotting past the returning Chris Maxwell.

Prior to that moment, Appleton’s side had been excellent, but – as has often been the case this season – they were unable to convert their pressure into goals.

And while the Seasiders rallied in the second-half, they were unable to find that all-important equaliser, falling to their third successive defeat as a result.

Thompson was visibly upset at full-time, as he was seen engaging in a lengthy embrace with Maxwell at the full-time whistle.

He would then make his way around the three home stands to apologise to the supporters for his glaring mistake.

Dom Thompson had an afternoon to forget ahead Norwich on Saturday

When asked if Appleton will have to lift the player for Tuesday night’s game at Sunderland, Pool’s head coach told The Gazette: “Potentially. I’ll monitor him over the next 48 hours to see where he is mentally, but he is quite a strong character.

“I don’t expect to have to do too much with him if I’m being honest with you.

“There are certain players in the group who you may have to put your arm around and see if they’re in a good place, but I don’t think Dom will be one of them.

