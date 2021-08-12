'He's a fans' favourite after just two games': Player ratings from Blackpool's Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Daniel Grimshaw - 7/10
A very quiet night in terms of shot stopping, but looked extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. Strong debut.
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Took his goal superbly to give the Seasiders a deserved first-half lead. Dominant aerially and solid in the tackle.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Rolls Royce of a performance. Passed it out from the back well, looked comfortable in possession and stepped through the lines.
4. Oliver Casey - 8/10
A really encouraging debut. Given more to think about when Uche Ikpeazu came on late on but dealt with him well.