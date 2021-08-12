Shayne Lavery celebrates after scoring his second goal in as many games

'He's a fans' favourite after just two games': Player ratings from Blackpool's Carabao Cup win against Middlesbrough

Blackpool booked their spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Middlesbrough.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 7:45 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Daniel Grimshaw - 7/10

A very quiet night in terms of shot stopping, but looked extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. Strong debut.

2. Callum Connolly - 8/10

Took his goal superbly to give the Seasiders a deserved first-half lead. Dominant aerially and solid in the tackle.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Rolls Royce of a performance. Passed it out from the back well, looked comfortable in possession and stepped through the lines.

4. Oliver Casey - 8/10

A really encouraging debut. Given more to think about when Uche Ikpeazu came on late on but dealt with him well.

