'Hero:' Reading boss cites Steve Bruce influence ahead of meeting with Blackpool
The former Royals striker took over the top job at the Berkshire club last week following Ruben Selles’ move to Hull City after 18 months in charge.
Hunt, who has previously held a caretaker role with Reading, started his reign with a 1-1 draw away to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, before suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Walsall at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.
Ahead of his first game in the hot seat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the 41-year-old is excited to come up against Steve Bruce, due to the Seasiders boss’ lasting impact from his playing days.
“Being a Man United fan, he was a hero of mine growing up,” Hunt told the Reading Chronicle.
“I know his son quite well, Alex, I played with him so no doubt they will come well equipped.
“We can’t change from being us and what has got us success in the last six weeks and beyond. It’s important that we stick to our structure, the boys are in a good place, and we keep going forward.
“My focus goes onto the team and how we are going to play so I am trying to not get too distracted.
“It will be a great occasion for me and the family- let's hopefully get a win for it.”
Bruce has been in charge of Blackpool since the beginning of September, after replacing Neil Critchley in the top job at Bloomfield Road.
After starting his spell with four consecutive victories, the Seasiders then endured an eight-game winless run in the league.
In recent weeks, things have started to get back on track, with Bruce’s overcoming both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town in their last two away outings.
They were due to face Rotherham United last weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to Storm Darragh.
