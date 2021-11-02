Here's your winner of The Gazette's inaugural player of the month award

Keshi Anderson has been voted as your winner following his stellar displays for Blackpool during October.

After being told by his boss Neil Critchley that he needed to add numbers to his game, Anderson replied - scoring two in as many games to close out the month.

The 26-year-old, who now has three for the season, opened his account in the league with a goal in the derby win against Preston, becoming the first Blackpool player to score against the Lilywhites since Billy Clark in 2010.

Anderson would then score a sublime winner at Bramall Lane at the weekend in Blackpool’s fabulous 1-0 victory.

Aside from his goals, Anderson has been a consistent performer on the left wing this season, getting into dangerous positions in between the lines on a regular basis.

The former Swindon Town man picked up 45.2% of the vote, edging Marvin Ekpiteta (36.2%) into second place.

Jerry Yates, who scored four times last month, finished third on 11.2%, ahead of James Husband (7.4%) in fourth.

The Seasiders ended the month sitting in sixth place in the Championship after winning four of their five games. Only league leaders Bournemouth claimed more points during that time.

October began with a hard-earned 2-1 win against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers before the 14-day international break.

It looked as though Critchley’s side would be facing an uphill battle for the remainder of the month after suffering injury setbacks with number one keeper and captain Chris Maxwell and top goalscorer Shayne Lavery.

Those concerns only worsened when the Seasiders suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground.

But the men in tangerine bounced back in style, coming back from two goals down to beat Reading 3-2 away in their next outing.

A history-making 2-0 win against fierce rivals Preston North End followed, before the Seasiders ended the month with a fabulous 1-0 away win against Sheffield United.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton totted up the player ratings he produces for each game to work out an average for each player, before the overall winner was decided by a public vote.

Only those who have played three games or more were eligible, however.

Only four players were selected for the vote, which made it incredibly difficult to whittle it down this month, with the likes of Dan Grimshaw, Richard Keogh, Jordan Gabriel, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle and Gary Madine all narrowly missing out.