Blackpool nursing a few 'bumps and bruises' ahead of midweek encounter against Stoke City
Blackpool have a few “bumps and bruises” to assess ahead of Wednesday’s game against Stoke City.
The Seasiders welcome Michael O’Neill’s side to Bloomfield Road looking to secure a fourth straight win.
Neil Critchley’s side have no major injury concerns to worry about ahead of the game, other than a couple of slight knocks from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Sheffield United.
“There will be a few bumps and bruises that will get assessed this morning,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette earlier today.
“We think Kenny (Dougall) with his ankle will be fine, but there were just one or two knocks that we’ll have to assess.
“It’s nothing too serious, but with the two games (Stoke and QPR) coming back-to-back at home we will have to think about who’s going to be fit and ready to go again.”
There’s also a chance Kevin Stewart could come back into the fold.
The midfielder has only made three appearances this season and has missed Blackpool’s last three games with an ankle injury.
“He was on the grass at the end of last week doing some ball work and running, so I’d be hopeful he would be eligible for Wednesday,” Critchley said.
“If not Wednesday, then Saturday definitely.”
Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Elsewhere, the likes of Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James and CJ Hamilton (both foot) are now back in training.
