'He will be missed:' Blackpool faithful say the same thing following the release of the retained list

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly will all leave Bloomfield Road, alongside a number of youngsters from the Seasiders’ development squad. Meanwhile, James Husband remains in talks concerning his future, as he enters the latter stages of his current deal.

Reacting to the news, Blackpool fans have expressed their disappointment that one player in particular won’t be extending his stay on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One supporter wrote: “Marv (Marvin Ekpiteta) is a massive loss.”

Another agreed: “Big Marv will be missed, best defender at the club.”

A third stated: “Marv is literally the only big loss.”

While a fourth added: “Gutting to lose Marv. Not the player he was 18 months ago but will still be a big loss.”

With a fifth writing: “Mate I’m crying the boy has gone, Marv man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the whole, most supporters expected a number of departures, with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley already stating there would be a refresh in personnel ahead of next season.

One stated: “The only thing we can be certain of is change. Sad to see come go- need to rebuild, just hope we can keep Husband.”

Another added: “No real surprises. Marv doesn’t fit Neil Critchley’s system and Lavery has too many injuries. Big summer recruitment coming up.”