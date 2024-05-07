Blackpool send out individual messages to departing players following retained list announcement

Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly will all leave Bloomfield Road, alongside a number of youngsters from the Seasiders’ development squad.

The club has taken to social media to wish each player well for the future following the announcement of the retained list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message to Marvin Ekpiteta, they wrote: “A stalwart at the back across his four seasons at the club. Thank you for everything.”

The centre back first arrived at Bloomfield Road back in 2020, after making the move from Leyton Orient. He quickly established himself as a solid figure at the back, and was named as the club’s player of the year for the 2021/22 campaign following his impressive performances in the Championship.

After a shaky start to the most recent season, the 28-year-old soon rediscovered his best form, and made 31 appearances in League One in total.

Ekpiteta departs the club alongside Virtue, who is the current longest serving player at Bloomfield Road, having first made the move to the Fylde Coast in 2019 following his departure from Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder made 104 appearances in total, as well as spending a season on loan with Lincoln City.

In a message to the 26-year-old, the Seasiders wrote: “He saw it all in Tangerine, and gave us that goal in a scorching afternoon at the Wham Stadium back in September 2019. All the best for the future Matty V!”

That post was swiftly followed by one directed to Lavery, which showed a photo from his first appearance, with the caption: “A memorable last-minute debut goal for Shayne back in August 2021.”

The striker joined the club for their first season back in the Championship, and went on to score 18 times in 105 outings. His most recent campaign was hindered by injury, which limited him to just five goals in League One, despite starting the campaign with a brace against Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Blackpool shared a video of one of Connolly’s most memorable moments in Tangerine, with the caption: “That thunderous strike from Callum in the emphatic victory over Birmingham in April 2022.”

The defender signed for the club back in 2021, and made 108 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s the full details following the release of Blackpool’s retained list:

Remaining under contract: Rob Apter, Jake Beesley, Oliver Casey, Kwaku Donkor, Zak Emmerson, Ryan Finnigan, Jordan Gabriel, Dan Grimshaw, CJ Hamilton, Jaden Jones, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi, Alex Lankshear, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Owen Moffat, Albie Morgan, Oliver Norburn, Johnson Opawole, Matt Pennington, Dan Sassi, Dom Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract options exercised on: Harvey Bardsley, Sonny Carey, Jake Daniels, Jack Moore, Richard O'Donnell

In contract discussions with: James Husband

Players leaving the club: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty, Matty Virtue