Blackpool star 'set for permanent exit' as Middlesbrough transfer stance emerges

Hayden Coulson could return to Blackpool for a 'small fee' after Middlesbrough's apparent transfer stance emerged.

Blackpool's summer transfer window business could see them sign a recent loanee.

Blackpool's chances of reuniting with loanee Hayden Coulson have increased after Middlesbrough's stance emerged.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Bloomfield Road and featured regularly. He made 19 appearances across League One and the EFL Trophy, starting in 18 of them. Coulson was afforded more time after a devastating injury to Andy Lyons and signing a left-back might be on the agenda this summer as Lyons recovers.

According to The Northern Echo, Coulson is set for a 'permanent exit' from the Riverside Stadium this summer. They add that Blackpool are keen to sign Coulson on a permanent basis after his loan spell.

Coulson was on course to depart the Teesside club last summer but returned to sign a new deal. He managed to play in their two opening games but then didn't feature for the next four months, paving the way for him to head to Lancashire. Coulson has competition in Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura for the left wing-back berth and Middlesbrough are looking at bringing in reinforcements in his position which makes his chances of any first-team opportunities at Boro slim.

Teesside Live reported last summer that Coulson was going to be released on a free transfer last summer but now Middlesbrough are now 'likely' to get 'a small fee' should Blackpool act on their interest. He is under contract at Boro for another year and the Championship club do hold an option to extend that for a further year which is why Middlesbrough could push to earn something from his potential departure.