Have the performances of Cardiff City loanee Ryan Wintle gone under the radar at Blackpool?

But his boss Neil Critchley says there’s absolutely no danger of that happening among his teammates and his staff.

The midfielder has produced consistent display after consistent display since making the loan move from Cardiff City at the end of August.

But while the likes of Chris Maxwell, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery take all the plaudits, Wintle has yet to receive the praise his performances have warranted.

But the longer Wintle manages to maintain his high level, the more inevitable it will become that attention will eventually come his way.

“I think he’s been excellent,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“He certainly doesn’t go under the radar with the players and the staff because we appreciate the quality he’s got.

“To come into a team where he doesn’t know anyone with a new way of playing and to settle in so quickly and stamp his authority on the games, I think he’s been fantastic.

“Obviously I knew a lot about him and I had seen a lot of him during his time at Crewe, so I knew the qualities he’s got and the type of player and person he is as well.

“He’s got an infectious personality, he’s got a bubbliness about him every day and he takes it out onto the pitch.

“He’s got a really good temperament to play football, he’s got no fear, he’s not fazed by anything and he’s been excellent for us so far.”

It’s understood his parent club Cardiff have the option to recall Wintle in January, should they wish to do so.

This would be a concern for the Seasiders, especially as Mick McCarthy - the man who was happy to let Wintle leave on loan in the first place - was recently sacked.

Nevertheless, Wintle will remain a key player for Critchley’s men, having been a virtual ever-present since joining the Seasiders.

After making his debut in the 1-0 win against Fulham on September 11, where he was replaced late on, the 24-year-old has played every minute of every game.

“That’s Ryan, he just gets on with it in training or in every game. His playing record in terms of his robustness is excellent,” Critchley added.

“He’s used to playing game after game after game and he’s got a really good mentality, because he’s very consistent with his behaviours on the pitch.

“The way he’s settled into our team so quickly, because he was used to playing 4-3-3 with Crewe and we obviously play different, he’s obviously had to learn one or two slightly different things in his role and he’s picked them up very quickly.

“I’ve been delighted with the way he’s been playing.”