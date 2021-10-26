Blackpool and Preston North End slapped with FA charge following derby melee

The charge relates to the melee deep into stoppage-time, which resulted in Preston’s Alan Browne receiving a second yellow card and being sent off.

The two sets of players came together after Callum Connolly had fouled Preston sub Sean Maguire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA said in a statement: “Blackpool FC and Preston North End FC have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute and they have until Friday to respond.”

Blackpool won the derby 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.

It was the first meeting between the two sides since 2013.

The two sets of players clashed towards the end of Saturday's derby