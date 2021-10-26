Blackpool and Preston North End slapped with FA charge following derby melee

Blackpool and Preston North End have been charged by the FA following Saturday’s derby at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:56 pm

Read More

Read More
Neil Critchley sends message to Sonny Carey and the players on the periphery of ...

The charge relates to the melee deep into stoppage-time, which resulted in Preston’s Alan Browne receiving a second yellow card and being sent off.

The two sets of players came together after Callum Connolly had fouled Preston sub Sean Maguire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The FA said in a statement: “Blackpool FC and Preston North End FC have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute and they have until Friday to respond.”

Blackpool won the derby 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.

It was the first meeting between the two sides since 2013.

The two sets of players clashed towards the end of Saturday's derby

​Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿

BlackpoolPreston North EndCallum ConnollyGary Madine