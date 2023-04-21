News you can trust since 1873
Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst responds to Blackpool and Port Vale speculation

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has played down reports linking him with the managerial vacancies at both Blackpool and Port Vale.

By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Transfer speculation website Football Insider claimed Hurst was “under consideration” for the roles.

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a permanent head coach after parting ways with Mick McCarthy earlier this month.

Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie is currently in interim charge until the end of the season.

As for Port Vale, they’re after a new number one after sacking Darrell Clarke earlier this week.

The Valiants, who sit 18th in League One, haven’t won a game since the beginning of March and have lost four out of their last five league matches.

But Hurst, who is in his second spell with the Mariners, has played down the speculation.

Hurst is enjoying a strong campaign in the fourth tier

"I got sent [the report] yesterday, and I thought it was a bit of a joke, to be honest,” he told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I think some people get a bit carried away and I don't think there is anything to say about it.

"Both jobs are open and I know many other managers that have been linked, it's just part and parcel of the job.

“Hopefully, what it does suggest is that Grimsby Town have had a decent season. I want us to do better, but as I've said many times, things have changed here and as long as I feel that things are progressing then [I'm happy at the club]."

Hurst has Grimsby sitting in 12th place in the League Two table after guiding them to promotion from the National League last season.

He also guided the North East Lincolnshire outfit to the quarter finals of the FA Cup this season.

The 48-year-old has previously managed Boston United, Scunthorpe United, Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town.

Former boss Neil Critchley has been strongly linked with a return to Bloomfield Road having left them in controversial circumstances last year.

Dobbie is also thought to be keen to take the role permanently, while Leam Richardson, Richie Wellens and Charlie Adam are other names to have been mentioned.

Preston North End legend Graham Alexander currently tops the betting with bet365, followed by Brian Barry-Murphy.

