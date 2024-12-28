Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes his side are capable of giving League One leaders Birmingham City a tough contest on Sunday afternoon.

The Seasiders head into their final game of 2024 on the back of a Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham - where a controversial late penalty call proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Bruce knows St Andrew’s well, having both played for the Blues as well as managing them, with his stint in charge of the club bringing two promotions to the top flight.

Despite his success with the Midlands outfit, the 63-year-old isn’t expecting a warm welcome following his more recent stint with Birmingham’s rivals Aston Villa.

Discussing the challenge that awaits his side, he said: “They’re the best team in the league - we’re under no illusion, it’s going to be a very difficult game, but if we play like we did against Wrexham; I’m convinced we can give anyone a game.

“Birmingham haven’t forgiven me since I went to Villa, but I had nearly 10 years there, in a career that’s gone nearly 40 years. I have a big affinity for them, I’ll never forget my time as a player and a manager.

“It’s a big club, and I’m expecting them to be noisy against me. Let’s go and take them on, and see what we can do. We’ve always got to be brave. They’re a good side and we’ll have to get ready for them.

“They’ve appointed Chris (Davies) and he’s done very well with his recruitment. They’ve obviously had a slush fund which is bigger than most - it’s not often you can pay £15million for a centre forward in division one, but I’m delighted, I want to see Birmingham do well.”

Despite observing what Birmingham are doing from the outside, Bruce states there’s only one thing on his mind ahead of Sunday’s game.

“I’m more interested in what we can do, and how I can help to get us back to where we want to be,” he added.

“It’s going to take time, but I’m up for the challenge.”