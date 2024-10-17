Blackpool travel to Gillingham in the first round of this season's FA Cup | Getty Images

Blackpool’s FA Cup first-round trip to Gillingham has been overlooked for live TV broadcasting.

It means the Seasiders are guaranteed to travel to Priestfield on Saturday, November 2, as Steve Bruce’s side take a break from their League One commitments.

Blackpool were handed the task of heading to Kent when the draw was made on Monday night. It sees the Bloomfield Road side head to the Gills for the first time since September 2020, when a 2-0 defeat in the league was suffered.

Bruce & Co face a tough task, with Mark Bonner’s side currently fifth in the League Two table. Yet TV executives believe interest and the chance of a Cup shock lie elsewhere as they made their picks for this season’s first-round games.

Indeed, Huddersfield’s trip to non-league Tamworth has all the ingredients for a potential giant-killing, with that game to be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 1.

Southern League Kettering’s game at third-tier Northampton has been chosen for the 5.30pm slot on BBC on Saturday, November 2, before attention turns to League One big-spenders Birmingham and Wrexham’s trips to Sutton and Harrogate respectively on the Sunday.

The Blues’ trip to Sutton kicks off at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX, while the Harrogate v Wrexham game has a 3.30pm kick-off time on ITVX.

The weekend’s drama concludes with Lincoln’s game at National League South side Chesham United on Monday, November 4 (7.15pm on ITV4 and ITVX).

First-round winners this season stand to bank £45,000 for their passage into round two, with the losers picking up a cheque for £15,000.

The furthest Blackpool have gone in the famous old competition this century is the fifth round in 2011-12, when Ian Holloway’s side lost to Everton at Goodison following earlier wins against Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 1953 FA Cup winners lost in the third round last season to Nottingham Forest following a replay at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce lifted the trophy three times as a player while at Manchester United. In 2014, he took unfancied Hull to the final at Wembley, where they were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal in extra-time.