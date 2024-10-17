13 departures that have left Blackpool fans frustrated - including transfers to Liverpool, Sunderland and QPR

It’s always difficult when the time comes to part ways with a standout player when they are presented with a new opportunity.

Throughout various eras of the club’s history, the Seasiders have had their fair share of heroes.

We asked Blackpool faithful which player departure has left them the most frustrated during their time as fans.

Here’s some of the names that were mentioned:

1 . Charlie Adam - Liverpool (2011) Charlie Adam was a key man in getting Blackpool to the Premier League, and also impressed throughout the season in the top tier. The midfielder ended up departing Bloomfield Road to joining Liverpool for a fee around £7.5million. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

2 . Trevor Sinclair - QPR (1993) Trevor Sinclair came through the ranks at Bloomfield Road before departing in 1993 for a £600k fee. Photo: Clive Brunskill

3 . Paul Hart - Leeds United (1978) After five years with the Seasiders, Paul Hart joined Leeds United for around £300k. Photo: David Ashdown

4 . Mickey Walsh - Everton (1978) Mickey Walsh started his professional career with Blackpool before making the move to Everton for a £375K fee. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5 . David Vaughan - Sunderland (2011) David Vaughan was with the Seasiders between 2008 and 2011, before joining Sunderland after being unable to agree a new deal on the Fylde Coast. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

6 . David Eyres - Burnley (1993) David Eyres was with Blackpool between 1989 and 1993, before departing for Burnley. Photo: Getty Images