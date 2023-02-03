‘Getting there slowly’: Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta opens up on recovery from injury and Mick McCarthy’s impact

The defender is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, a setback that is expected to keep him out until the end of February.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury during the defeat to Watford, just as he was beginning to hit his stride following a series of impressive displays.

Ekpiteta is clearly frustrated he’s not able to help his teammates at this moment in time but he’s hoping he’ll be able to make an instant impact once he’s back in the team.

“I’m getting there slowly. With hamstring or muscle injuries you can’t rush too much,” he told Tangerine TV.

“It’s all been going well though, everything has been going smoothly, so hopefully that continues.

“It’s all part of the game, but hopefully I’m not out for too long. Hopefully when I come back I can stay fit for the rest of the season, for the business end.”

Ekpiteta suffered his setback during the recent game against Watford

Ekpiteta suffered his injury during Michael Appleton’s last game in charge, the 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Since then, Appleton has been axed and veteran boss Mick McCarthy has taken his place in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Ekpiteta’s contact with the new head coach has been limited for obvious reasons, with the defender not out on the training pitch at this moment in time with rehab his priority.

But from the conversations he’s had with his teammates, it appears McCarthy is certainly making a difference around Squires Gate.

“Obviously I haven’t been training but just being around the place, everyone is positive, everyone is happy to have him around,” Ekpiteta added.

“It’s a fresh face that gives everyone that little lift. He’s been really good with the boys I’ve seen, he makes you feel really welcome and everyone knows what they’re doing, everyone knows their jobs, so hopefully we see that in the game (against Middlesbrough) on Saturday.

“From what I’ve seen and from what the boys have said, he seems pretty hands on. He knows what he wants.