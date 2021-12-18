Gary Madine returns as Neil Critchley makes FIVE changes to his Blackpool side for crunch Peterborough United clash

Following last week’s dire defeat against Derby County, Blackpool's head coach has opted to make FIVE changes to his starting XI.

One is enforced, with goalkeeper and club captain Chris Maxwell dropping out after suffering a recurrence of his quad injury. Dan Grimshaw is the man to replace him.

Elsewhere, Dujon Sterling, Callum Connolly, Owen Dale and Sonny Carey all drop down to the bench.

Jordan Gabriel, Kenny Dougall, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine are the four to replace them.

Madine, who was the last Pool player to score from open play at Bloomfield Road back in October, returns from a groin injury to start alongside Shayne Lavery in attack.

Reece James, meanwhile, is fit enough to start again having shaken off a hamstring injury he suffered at Pride Park last week.

Oliver Casey (ankle), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) all remain sidelined.

The likes of Richard Keogh, Demetri Mitchell, CJ Hamilton and Tyreece John-Jules aren’t involved.

Posh, who begin the day inside the bottom three, make two changes to the side that picked up a vital 2-1 win against Millwall last week.

Darren Ferguson’s side have endured a torrid run of results on the road this season, having lost 10 of their 11 away games.

The gap between Posh and the bottom three and the Seasiders currently stands at eight points.

This afternoon's encounter is just one of 14 3pm kick-offs to take place in England's top four divisions, as Covid wreaks havoc on the football schedule.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Madine

Subs: Moore, Sterling, Gretarsson, Connolly, Dale, Carey, Yates

Peterborough: Cornell, Edwards, Thompson, Tomlinson, Laylor, Knight, Burrows, Norburn, Grant, Dembele, Clarke-Harris

Subs: Blackmore, Kent, Szmodics, Poku, Ward, Randall, Barker

Referee: David Webb