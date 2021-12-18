Blackpool v Peterborough United: Build-up, team news and live match updates

The Seasiders take on Darren Ferguson's side at Bloomfield Road tomorrow

“The difference against Millwall last Saturday is that we managed to do the hardest thing and get the goals,” Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said.

“I was delighted with the performance and we thoroughly deserved the win. We got a little bit of a break with the own goal, but we were overdue one, there’s no doubt about that.

“The thing about the division is if you can go on a run of two or three wins on the bounce, it makes a huge difference and that’s what we’ve got to try and do.

“All games are difficult in this league but if we manage to go to Blackpool and get a win, then hopefully that will continue filling us with confidence going into the Boxing Day fixture against Reading. But we’re only looking at it one day at a time.

“The most important message from me to the players is if we get to the level of performance that we did on Saturday, then I think we will win games.

“Any win we get in this division, we have to perform at a very high level and when we have won games, we’ve done that. But we have to do it on a more consistent basis.