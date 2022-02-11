Goal hero Gary Madine gives Blackpool vital platform says boss Neil Critchley

The striker scored his second goal in as many games on Tuesday, putting the Seasiders ahead in the 1-1 draw at Coventry City.

The 31-year-old has found the back of the net four times in his last six league games, having previously netted only twice in 14 outings.

Gary Madine scored his sixth goal of the season for Blackpool at Coventry

“He’s in good form,” Critchley told The Gazette. “He gives us a real platform at the top end of the pitch and brings others into the game.

“He was a focal point for us and he’s in there to score the goal. He was excellent for us.”

Madine took his goal well against the Sky Blues, firing through a sea of bodies to send the 814 travelling fans behind the goal delirious.

Owen Dale did superbly in the build-up, beating his man with a stepover before pulling the ball back to Madine at the back post.

It followed a lightning- quick break from back to front as Kenny Dougall fed Josh Bowler, who quickly picked out Dale in acres of space on the left flank.

Critchley added: “We were really good on the counter against Bristol City, really good against Fulham and now we’ve done it again here.

“We always carried a big threat all night. It was a really good ball from Josh from one side to the other.

“Owen drives into the box and does a little step-over to get to the byline. We have bodies in the box and it was a terrific goal.

“You can’t begrudge the fact they were level at half-time, though – they created quite a lot of opportunities before the goal.

“How we conceded the goal was disappointing but they could have scored before that, so you have to give credit to Coventry.

“But we’ve more than contributed to a really good game and it keeps our run going.

“It’s a point away from home and it sets us up nicely for Bournemouth on Saturday.”

Blackpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league tomorrow, when they welcome the big-spending Cherries to Bloomfield Road.

The draw at Coventry means Critchley’s side have won three and drawn two of their opening five league games this year.

While Blackpool’s goal came under intense pressure at times from Mark Robins’ side, the Seasiders held firm to prove yet again just how difficult they are to beat.

“In the second half, Grimmy (keeper Dan Grimshaw) has not really had too much to do,” Critchley said.

“They had a chance at the end but other than that their shots were from distance or corners.

“We protected the goal much better. In the first half, we didn’t quite manage that.

“But in terms of their effort and their workrate, the players gave everything against a good opponent.”