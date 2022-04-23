Gary Madine comes back into the side as Blackpool make one change for Luton Town clash

The Seasiders make just one change to their side.

Jake Beesley keeps his spot in the side, but is partnered in attack by Gary Madine who replaces Shayne Lavery.

Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt returns from injury and illness to be named among the substitutes alongside Josh Bowler.

Dan Grimshaw, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey remain sidelined.

Reece James and Ethan Robson are left out.

Today’s opponents could guarantee a play-off spot with a win today in front of the Sky Sports cameras – as long as results elsewhere go their way.

Nathan Jones’ side sit in fourth on 71 points, six clear of Millwall in seventh.

TEAMS

Luton: Isted, Potts, Naismith, Bradley, Lockyer, Bell, Kioso, Campbell, Snodgrass, Cornick, Adebayo

Subs not used: Thorpe, Horlick, Muskwe, Mendes Gomes, Hylton, Jerome

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Anderson, Hamilton, Kirk, Beesley, Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Thorniley, Garbutt, Virtue, Bowler, Lavery, Yates