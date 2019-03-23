Furious Gary Bowyer holds 'inquest' after his Bradford City side are thrashed by Blackpool

Gary Bowyer revealed he held an "inquest" after his bottom-of-the-table Bradford City side were thrashed 4-1 by his former side Blackpool at Valley Parade this afternoon.

An Armand Gnanduillet brace and further goals from Matty Virtue and Chris Taylor saw Blackpool get back to winning ways and bolster their play-off hopes in the process.

As for Bradford, the defeat leaves them rooted to the bottom of League One, six points adrift of safety with just seven games left to play.

Bowyer, who had earlier applauded the Blackpool fans prior to kick off, was understandably angry after the final whistle.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “As you can imagine I’ve had to have quite an inquest, if that’s the right word. Because I’m not accepting what happened those last 15 or 20 minutes.

“I’m not about that and I’m certainly not having a team that are about that.

“Sometimes you can lose games where it’s worldies that fly in and you have to take your hat off. Their second goal, it’s a fantastic strike from their lad but it’s easily preventable.

"We also worked on stopping crosses and we’ve conceded two where the ball has come in and the lad is unchallenged.

“It’s not like you couldn’t see him, he’s 6ft 4ins and he’s got some silly blonde hair dye or whatever it is in his hair. So they’ve got no excuses.

“To be fair I thought we came out at the start of the second half and had a bit more of a go and their goalie makes two or three good saves.

“We’re trying to encourage them to shoot more often and take some more responsibility, but we’re on the edge of their box and we don’t take that opportunity, it breaks down and they go straight down the other end, their lad buys a ticket so to speak and it goes in the bottom corner.

“We get the penalty and that changes the game if it’s 2-1, but obviously their goalkeeper makes another very good save.

“After that, hmm, I’m not having that.

“We’ve got games left to fight, to show some personal pride, individual pride, collective pride and pride for Bradford City. That wasn’t shown in the last period of the game.

“I’ve only been here three weeks and this is my fourth game, but in the three games before this I didn’t see any of that.

“The opposition had extra motivation today with me being in the opposite technical area, but no I’m not having that.”