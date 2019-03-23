'We've set a marker down': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's outstanding win at Bradford

Terry McPhillips says his Blackpool side's display in the 4-1 win at Bradford City has set a marker down for the remainder of the League One campaign.

A brace from Armand Gnanduillet and further goals from Matty Virtue and Chris Taylor helped the Seasiders seal a priceless win against Gary Bowyer's Bradford City.

The three points leaves Pool in eighth place, just two points off the play-offs with seven games left to play.

With everything still left to play for, McPhillips says he wants to see this level of performance repeated week in, week out, as Pool look to cut the gap to the top six.

“We were outstanding today," the Pool boss said.

"Obviously last week wasn’t too great but the lads have set a marker down now, they’ve shown what they can do. It’s nothing we didn’t know, we are more than capable.

“It was a great game and a great game to win and I think lots of these lads who were signed by Gary obviously wanted to turn it on today.

“They’ve shown us they can and we need that more often now.”

McPhillips also saluted two-goal striker Armand Gnanduillet, who took his tally for the season to 14.

“If Armand plays like that more often than not then he won’t be with us, he’ll be going to the Premier League," he added.

“He was outstanding. He’s had some good games but he was even better today. He scored his goals, his hold-up play was great.

“I’m delighted for him, we all know he’s improved.

“I’ve been waiting for a player to score two goals in a game so that’s nice and it’s nice to get four goals for the first time this season.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to keep the clean sheet at the end but I’m a bit sick of keeping clean sheets but not winning games.

“I just want the three points and to score a few goals, which we’ve now done.”