Three League One games have been postponed this afternoon due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Blackpool’s meeting with Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road was among those to be called off following amber weather warnings for wind on the Fylde Coast.

A new date will now be found for the two teams to go head-to-head in the third tier.

In a statement explaining the postponement, the Seasiders wrote: “The club can confirm today's fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Despite the Club's best intentions to ensure today's game went ahead as planned, the blustery conditions overnight and predicted wind speeds throughout the day bring a significant safety concerns.

“Therefore in consultation and agreement with local agencies and Rotherham United, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture. A new date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

“Tickets purchased for today's fixture will be valid for the rearranged date but any supporter wishing to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office before the revised date.”

Earlier in the day, it had already been announced that Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage wouldn’t go ahead as planned either.

Despite the impact of the storm in various areas of the UK, the majority of games in the third tier have been able to go ahead as planned.

In the lunchtime kick offs, Lincoln City drew 0-0 with Charlton Athletic at the LNER Stadium, while Leyton Orient picked up three points at the Brick Community Stadium with a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Meanwhile, Barnsley V Birmingham City, Burton Albion V Wrexham, Cambridge United V Shrewsbury, Mansfield V Huddersfield, Stockport County V Exeter City, and Wycombe Wanderers V Reading are all set to take place at 3pm, before a Monday night game between Northampton and Peterborough United.