From scout, to assistant and then manager: A timeline of Terry McPhillips’ tenure at Blackpool

Terry McPhillips has tonight decided to depart Bloomfield Road after a two-year spell at the club.

He first arrived on the Fylde coast in the summer of 2017 when he was appointed to the role of chief scout.

There he was reunited with former colleague Gary Bowyer, who he had worked with during his time in the youth setup at Blackburn Rovers.

He didn't stay in that job for long, however, as he was soon promoted to the role of assistant manager following Richie Kyle’s departure to the FA.

He remained Pool's number two until August 2018, when he was ushered into a caretaker position following Bowyer’s shock resignation just one game into the season.

After initially appearing reluctant to make the job permanent, McPhillips was eventually unveiled as the club’s new manager in September.

That came after a promising interim period that saw Pool suffer just one defeat in nine games, winning and drawing four a piece.

Despite a number of ups and downs over the course of the season, the 50-year-old guided Pool to a 10th-placed finish in League One.

That represented further progress for the club, finishing two places and two points above their previous campaign's tally.

Despite a brief flirtation with the play-offs, Pool eventually finished 11 points off the top six places, finishing with just one win from the last seven matches.

McPhillips will look back at his first season in management with fond memories, having stabilised the club following Bowyer’s exit and through the back-end of the Oyston era.

He will be able to look back on the two cup games against Premier League giants Arsenal as well as also being able to boast being the man in charge at Bloomfield Road for the fans’ first game back from the four-year boycott.

McPhillips leaves the club with a record of 21 wins, 18 draws and 17 defeats from his 58 games in charge, leaving him with a 37.5 win percentage.