Early bookies' odds for next Blackpool manager following Terry McPhillips' surprise departure

Former Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has been installed as the early bookies' favourite to take over from Terry McPhillips.

It's follows tonight's shock news that McPhillips has opted to step down from his role after just one season in charge at Bloomfield Road.

According to SkyBet, Grayson is the current favourite to take over.

The 49-year-old, who made over 120 appearances for Pool as a player, managed the club between 2005 and 2008.

He guided the Seasiders into the Championship via the play-offs during the 2006/07 campaign.

Fellow ex-Pool bosses Ian Holloway and Michael Appleton also among the candidates, while former players Charlie Adam and Gary Taylor-Fletcher are among the names.

Current first-team coach Ian Dawes is currently the second favourite behind Grayson.

Early odds, according to SkyBet:

Simon Grayson - 1/20

Ian Dawes - 16/1

Chris Powell - 20/1

Darren Moore - 20/1

Ian Holloway - 20/1

Steve Evans - 20/1

Charlie Adam - 25/1

Danny Cowley - 25/1

Gary Taylor-Fletcher - 25/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 25/1

Kevin Nolan - 25/1

Martin O'Neill - 25/1

Michael Appleton - 25/1

Nigel Adkins - 25/1

Owen Coyle - 25/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 25/1

Paul Scholes - 25/1

Phil Brown - 25/1

Phil Parkinson - 25/1

Roy Keane - 25/1

Sol Campbell - 25/1