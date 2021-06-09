Former Luton Town, Peterborough United and Swindon Town goalkeeper agrees new contract to remain at Blackpool

Stuart Moore has become the first of Blackpool’s out-of-contract players to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 26-year-old will provide backup for Chris Maxwell again, having made just one appearance last season after signing on a free transfer in February.

“I’m really pleased to get this deal over the line and to be staying at Blackpool for another season,” Moore said.

“For the team to have gained promotion at Wembley last month was a fantastic achievement.

“From the first day I joined the club, the lads have been excellent and it’s a fantastic group to be a part of.

Moore with the League One play-off final trophy

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

The former Luton Town and Peterborough United man, who agreed a short-term deal until the end of the campaign, kept a clean sheet during Blackpool’s final day 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

But aside from that, he was understudy to Pool’s number one and found himself on the bench.

Moore will face competition for the number two spot from Daniel Grimshaw, who recently arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

Fellow shot stoppers Jack Sims and Alex Fojticek recently left Bloomfield Road following the club’s submission of its retained list.

Moore, who left non-league outfit Wealdstone in January, has previously played for the likes of Peterborough United, Luton Town, Swindon Town and MK Dons.

He was the goalkeeper who played for Luton during Blackpool's League Two play-off semi-final victory against the Hatters in 2017.

Elsewhere, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Cameron Antwi, Nathan Shaw and Gary Madine are all weighing over their contract offers.