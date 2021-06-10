Former Everton and Ipswich Town man becomes second out-of-contract Blackpool player to commit his future to the club

The defender has agreed a two-year deal with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship, making 38 appearances and scoring four times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m thrilled to get this over the line," Garbutt said.

"With the momentum we’ve generated with the promotion and everything that’s been happening at the club over the past couple of years, it’s really exciting times here.

“Last season was such a success and we can look back on it with so much pride.

"I’m really thankful to the gaffer and the rest of the coaching staff for showing the faith in me to extend my deal and I can’t wait to continue being a part of this special journey.”

Garbutt made 38 appearances during Pool's promotion-winning campaign

The former Everton and Ipswich Town man, who signed on a free transfer at the start of the season, follows Stuart Moore in agreeing new terms.

The backup goalkeeper agreed a one-year deal on Wednesday, with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 26-year-old will provide backup for Chris Maxwell again, having made just one appearance last season after signing on a free transfer in February.

The former Luton Town and Peterborough United man, who agreed a short-term deal until the end of the campaign, kept a clean sheet during Blackpool’s final day 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

But aside from that, he was understudy to Pool’s number one and found himself on the bench.

Moore will face competition for the number two spot from Daniel Grimshaw, who recently arrived on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City.

Fellow shot stoppers Jack Sims and Alex Fojticek recently left Bloomfield Road following the club’s submission of its retained list.

Moore, who left non-league outfit Wealdstone in January, has previously played for the likes of Peterborough United, Luton Town, Swindon Town and MK Dons.

He was the goalkeeper who played for Luton during Blackpool's League Two play-off semi-final victory against the Hatters in 2017.

Elsewhere, James Husband, Cameron Antwi, Nathan Shaw and Gary Madine are all weighing over their contract offers.