Former Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday striker signs new one-year deal with Blackpool

The striker has agreed a new one-year deal with the Seasiders, with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Madine missed chunks of last season with a niggling groin injury, but he returned towards the end of the season to help Neil Critchley’s men clinch promotion.

The 30-year-old came off the bench in both legs of Blackpool’s semi-final against Oxford United, before also coming on as a sub during the Wembley final against Lincoln City.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday man made 29 appearances in total last term, scoring eight times.

He finished the campaign as the FA Cup's joint top scorer, having netted on four occasions during last season's competition.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay at Blackpool and to build on the recent success we have all been a part of here at the club,” Madine said.

Madine has committed his future to the Seasiders

“What the team achieved last season in gaining promotion was fantastic.

“Despite having a mixed season personally with injuries, I hope to be able to put that behind me now and really help this team push on in the Championship.

“We have a great bunch of lads here and a head coach who is brilliant to work for.

“I think some teams will be quite shocked at how well-drilled and efficient we will be next season, so I can’t wait for it to start.”

Madine joins Luke Garbutt, James Husband and Stuart Moore in agreeing new deals.

Cameron Antwi and Nathan Shaw are the only two players yet to put pen to paper.