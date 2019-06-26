Former Blackpool striker Mark Cullen bags move to League Two side

Former Blackpool striker Mark Cullen has signed for League Two side Port Vale.

READ MORE: Pre-season starts today with new faces but no Jimmy Ryan



The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Valiants following his departure from Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had the option to extend his contract by 12 months but opted against doing so.

The striker has been blighted by injury issues for the past two seasons and spent the back-end of the season on loan at Carlisle United.

Cullen, who was Pool’s longest-serving player prior to his exit, scored 26 times in 108 appearances for the club, having originally signed in 2015 for a fee in the region of £180,000.

He will be most fondly remembered for his crucial goals in the successful League Two play-off campaign in 2017, which included a hat-trick against Luton Town in the semi-finals.

He followed that up by scoring the winner at Wembley in the 2-1 victory against Exeter City.