Blackpool FC: Pre-season starts today with new faces but no Jimmy Ryan

Blackpool’s preparations for the League One campaign get under way today as the players return for pre-season training.

Terry McPhillips and his squad will head to Squires Gate to shake off the cobwebs 53 days after the final game of last season.

The Seasiders head north of the border to St Andrews next month for a pre-season training camp and will play a public friendly against Dundee on Tuesday, July 9.

They will then return to England to face Spennymoor Town, AFC Fylde, Barrow, Altrincham, Southport, Blackburn Rovers and Longridge Town in readiness for their season opener against Bristol Rovers.

Three of Pool’s summer signings link up with their new team-mates today, though Adi Yussuf will have to wait to meet the squad.

The striker is away on international duty with Tanzania at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Yussuf was an unused substitute for their opening group game, a 2-0 defeat by Senegal on Sunday. They face Kenya tomorrow (9pm kick-off BST) before taking on Algeria on Monday.

One man who won’t be training with Blackpool is Jimmy Ryan, who appears to have played his last game for the Seasiders.

The 30-year-old, whose contract runs out this summer, was offered a new deal at the end of last season despite seeing just 45 minutes of action.

However, the midfielder has decided to go elsewhere, despite previously appearing to suggest he would pledge his future to the club as long as he was offered a deal.

Last season was a nightmare for Ryan, whose only action came in the second half of Pool’s final game.

A knee injury had kept him out of action for 12 months but after that comeback game he said: “I would love to stay. I was going to say I’ve had a good two years but I’ve had a good one year and a frustrating second one.

“But I feel like I’ve got a lot to offer the team when I’m back fit, and with a good pre-season under my belt I will be the same player I was.

“There’s nothing that says I won’t stay. I’ve said that from day one. It 100 per cent isn’t in my hands.”

Ryan made the move to Blackpool in 2017 from Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town and scored three goals in 39 appearances.

Blackpool have added a final pre-season friendly away to non-league Longridge Town on Sunday, July 28.

The 2pm kick-off against the North West Counties League outfit comes six days before the season opener against Bristol Rovers.

It will feature first-team players who don’t play in the home friendly against Blackburn Rovers the previous day.