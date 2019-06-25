Blackpool add another friendly to pre-season schedule

Blackpool will now end their pre-season schedule with a trip down the M55 to face non-league side Longridge Town.

The Seasiders will take on the North West Counties Football League outfit at 2pm on Sunday, July 28, six days before their season opener against Bristol Rovers.

It will feature first-team players who don't play in the home friendly against Blackburn Rovers the previous day.

Longridge manager Lee Ashcroft said: “The Blackpool game will be great for us, giving us a chance to test ourselves against a League One side.

“They will be looking forward to next season with new owners and will be bringing new faces in to attempt promotion back to the Championship.

“Terry is going to be bringing his first team so it will be great for our boys to get out and face a team that play in the third tier of English football.

“It will be a fantastic occasion and we are hoping to pull a big crowd in to the Mike Riding Ground.

"We had fantastic support both home and away last season, so hopefully they’ll be back in their numbers with some big home friendlies in Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Blackpool before the season gets underway.”

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for concessions, while Under-16s get in for free.

Pre-season schedule

Tuesday, July 9 - Dundee (A)

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor Town (A, to be played at Shildon AFC)

Tuesday, July 16 - AFC Fylde (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Barrow AFC (A) & Altrincham (A)

Tuesday, July 23 - Southport (A)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn Rovers (H)

Sunday, July 28 - Longridge Town (A)