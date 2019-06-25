Date and time confirmed for Blackpool's Carabao Cup clash against Macclesfield

Blackpool will take on Macclesfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 13, it has been confirmed.

The clash will be Blackpool's third game of the season and will follow their opening two games against Bristol Rovers (H) and Southend United (A).

The fixture against Sol Campbel's side kicks off at 7.45pm.

Pool took on the Silkmen at the group stage of the Checkatrade Trophy last season, losing on penalties after playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Moss Rose.

The last time the two sides faced each other in the League Cup, Macclesfield claimed a 2-0 victory in 2008 thanks to goals from Shaun Brisley and Martin Gritton.

The Seasiders will be aiming for a repeat of last season's exploits in the Carabao Cup, when they reached the fourth round with wins against Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR.

They then gave Premier League giants Arsenal a scare at the Emirates Stadium, eventually suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat.