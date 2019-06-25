Blackpool hero Gary Taylor-Fletcher reveals next challenge ... and it isn't coaching

Recently retired Blackpool favourite Gary Taylor-Fletcher has not ruled out a return to coaching but says it’s not his priority.

The 38-year-old announced this month he is hanging up his boots to concentrate on the next stage of his career.

Taylor-Fletcher held management roles at his last two clubs, Bangor and Llandudno, and says he can’t rule out a future in coaching.

But right now his focus is on resting with his family and continuing his work with his football agency.

“That’s the career path I’ve taken now,” he told The Gazette. “Obviously I was player-manager at Bangor and Llandudno. I’ve not ruled out coming back into coaching in future but right now this is the career path that has been sent my way.

“I’ve met a couple of good blokes who are setting up an agency and they want me to be part of it, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

At the start of May, Taylor-Fletcher was announced as the new player-manager of Llandudno FC only to step down from the role two days later due to his other commitments.

Of all the managers ‘GTF’ played under during his 20-year career he says three stand out. “Ian Holloway, Keith Alexander at Lincoln and Peter Jackson at Huddersfield were the three managers who really helped me in my career and helped me progress,” he said.

“Keith was the one who gave me my first break at Northwich Victoria, and then when things weren’t going as well as I had hoped at Leyton Orient he brought me back to Lincoln. That’s when I really kicked on.

“Peter Jackson took me to Huddersfield and was my agent when I was younger. He did the deal to take me to Lincoln with Keith.

“Ollie was Ollie – everyone loved Holloway. I had a really good relationship with him and what we achieved as a group was unbelievable.

“The club is a lot more positive and now the new owner is in place there’s the platform for the club to progress.

“But the main thing for Blackpool now is that the fans have got their club back and there’s that positive feel around the place again.

“The reaction I’ve had from Blackpool fans since announcing my retirement has been great.

“But it’s not just Blackpool fans – I’ve had a lot of supporters from Lincoln, Huddersfield, Northwich and Leicester getting in touch as well.

“I’d say 95 per cent of the fans at clubs I played for have wished me well.”