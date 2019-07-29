Former Blackpool striker Kevin Stonehouse passes away, aged 59

Former Blackpool player Kevin Stonehouse has sadly passed away at the age of 59.

The striker joined the Seasiders in 1984 and went on to make 56 league appearances for the club, scoring 19 times.

His former clubs also included Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Darlington, Carlise United, Rochdale and Bishop Auckland.

He had been working as a scout at Newcastle United having previously held a role in the community at former club Darlington.

Blackpool FC said: "Blackpool Football Club would like to pass on its condolences to the family of former player Kevin Stonehouse, who has sadly passed away at the age of 59."

The club's Former Players' Association (FPA) added: "We are devastated to hear the sad news that former player Kevin Stonehouse has passed away aged only 59.

"Kev was a keen supporter of our FPA and was a great lad and he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.

"Sincere condolences to Kev's wife Lynne & the family. R.I.P."

Stonehouse was all set to assist Newcastle boss Steve Bruce at the start of a new managerial era at St James' Park.

His death came just days after returning from a scouting mission for the club.

A statement from Newcastle read: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of club scout Kevin Stonehouse today.

"Our thoughts are with Kevin’s loved ones and his many friends across the club and football community."

Off the field Stonehouse spent time raising money for Cystic Fibrosis and held talk-ins on the local non-league scene.