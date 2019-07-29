Blackpool boss Simon Grayson ready to spend after Marc Bola’s Middlesbrough move

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he’s been given assurances he’ll be allowed to spend the cash raised from Marc Bola’s move to Middlesbrough.

The left-back joined the Championship side yesterday for an undisclosed fee, having been left out of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

He leaves after one season with Blackpool, who have made a huge profit on the 21-year-old after signing him on a free transfer.

Grayson, speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Blackburn, told The Gazette he’s expecting to have those funds at his disposal.

“After I spoke to Simon Sadler he made it clear that for any players sold, the money will come back into the pot for the signing of new players,” he said.

“That’s the case whether it’s free transfers and paying wages or going out and paying more money for players.

“We’ve seen already Ryan Hardie coming in for a decent amount of money for a club like ours, but over the next few weeks you never know what might happen with others.

“We wouldn’t have sold Marc had we not been happy with the fee, we don’t give good players away for the sake of it.

“It was the right balance between the player wanting to go to another level (and Blackpool getting the right cash).

“I’ve enjoyed working with Marc, but sometimes you have to think about the player and I think it was the right decision to allow him to talk to the clubs that have agreed a fee. So let’s see how it pans out.”

Last week’s acquisition of full-back James Husband on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City led to speculation he would become Bola’s replacement.

Grayson, however, said that was not the case and wanted Husband to provide competition for Bola.

However, Pool were not willing to stand in Bola’s way after Middlesbrough had agreed a fee.

“We agreed a deal with James Husband and Norwich before anything had happened with Marc Bola,” Grayson said.

“I wanted competition for places at left-back but knowing Marc Bola can play further up the pitch on the left-hand side, knowing full well something could potentially happen.

“As it’s panned out, we’ve given permission for him to speak to a club – or a couple of clubs – to see what happens with his future.

“We’ll see what happens over the weekend but James Husband coming in wasn’t dependent on Marc Bola leaving, it was more about competition for places.

“It’s not just happening at this level, it happens all the right way through Europe when good clubs come in for your players – it’s very difficult for players to turn down opportunities to maybe play at a higher level.

“There’s so many players we’ve seen leave, just look at Aaron Ramsey go on a free transfer to Juventus. Many other players will do the same.

“We felt the bid we’ve had has been accepted because it’s the right thing for the football club and not anybody else.”

Blackpool were 4-2 winners when they met Longridge Town yesterday.

Nathan Shaw, Yusifu Ceesay, Harry Pritchard and Adi Yussuf scored the goals.