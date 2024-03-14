Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool could be presented with an opportunity to sign one of their former players after Leeds United apparently made a decision on his future.

Ian Poveda is to leave Elland Road for free at the end of the season according to Football Insider. They claim that Poveda will not be given a new contract by the Whites and that he has played his last game at Elland Road with his contract up at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan to Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. He joined the Owls on Deadline Day having been 'very close' to joining their relegation rivals Birmingham City. Poveda has played seven times for Sheffield Wednesday since joining and has registered one goal contribution at Hillsborough.

Both Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are 'in the race' to sign Poveda in the summer. A report from TEAMtalk backed up Football Insider's claims that he will depart Leeds and that Poveda 'could be' swayed by who offers him the most attractive deal. It could be that whoever staves off the threat of relegation is who wins the race for his signature.

At the moment it has seen as a two-horse and there is nothing to suggest that Blackpool are interested in Poveda, but the player did have the qualities to play in the Championship.

The two-time Colombian international spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bloomfield Road. He played 26 times and registered three goals and two assists, having played under various different managers. He returned to Leeds in the summer and went on to make 10 appearances for them, though he was limited to just two starts. Poveda played a total of 248 minutes and it was decided by the Championship promotion hopefuls that the best course of action was to loan him out to aid his development.

