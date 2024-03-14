Blackpool are to within a point of the League One play-offs after the latest round of fixtures.

The Seasiders claimed a 1-0 win over Northampton Town on Tuesday night, winning courtesy of a Matthew Pennington goal. Marvin Ekpiteta did have an effort that looked to have crossed the line and everyone with an association from Blackpool thought it did, but thankfully it wasn't needed.

Neil Critchley's side are now seventh having overtaken Oxford United who suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The Trotters won with five different scorers with Nathanael Ogbeta getting things up and running before Josh Dacres-Cogley, George Thomason, Aaron Collins and Josh Sheehan all found the net before the 70th minute.

Another result went in Blackpool's favour too with Stevenage losing 3-1 to Peterborough United on Wednesday night. Blackpool are just a point off of the play-offs but Steve Evans' side do hold a game in hand but at least they are within touching distance now and are hopeful of a slip-up from the league's surprise package this year.

Elsewhere in the division, Derby County beat Reading 2-1 to remain in the automatic promotion places whilst league leaders Portsmouth won by the same scoreline at home to Burton Albion. Barnsley recovered from their heavy defeat at the weekend to beat basement side Carlisle United who are destined for the drop to League Two, whilst in-form Lincoln City inflicted a 6-0 defeat on Garry Monk in his first away game in charge of Cambridge United.

Exeter City won 3-0 against Shrewsbury Town with all goals coming before half-time whilst Wycombe Wanderers claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic. There were two goalless draws too with Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers ending a stalemate whilst neither Leyton Orient or Port Vale could find the back of the net at Brisbane Road.