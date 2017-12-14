Former Blackpool star Osayi-Samuel hoping for chance at QPR

Former Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel insists he has settled well into his new life at QPR despite his lack of game time.

The 19-year-old departed Bloomfield Road on the last day of the summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

He has since struggled for starts, making just four appearances for the Championship side.

The winger, who signed a three-year deal at Loftus Road, accepts his next step is to break into Ian Holloway’s starting XI.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "I’m learning new things every day.

“I’ve got a place near the training ground so it’s not too far, but the lads have been great with me ever since I’ve joined.

“I’m enjoying training so I’m taking it day by day and I’ll hopefully get my chance.

“It’s down to me to show what I can do each day in training. I need to do my best and always do better than what I did yesterday to impress the manager and the lads.

“When we look back at the games it’s not like we’re getting beat comfortably. We’re only being beat by one or two goals so I know as a team we’re good enough to do better.

“I think we just need to keep doing our thing and keep believing.

"In the last few games I don’t believe that luck has been on our side. I haven’t been here that long yet, but already I’ve improved and that’s down to the players I’m playing with.

“I just want to keep pushing and hopefully we can start winning games."