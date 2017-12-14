Blackpool making special plans for Vassell

Blackpool’s top scorer Kyle Vassell has been put on an individual training programme in a bid to overcome his hamstring troubles.

The 25-year-old’s return to action against Rotherham United on Saturday lasted just 10 minutes befored he was forced to hobble off with a recurrence of the injury that had kept him out for four games.

It’s no coincidence that the Seasiders’ results have dipped in the striker’s absence and manager Gary Bowyer admitted after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat that his fitness staff are “looking into” Vassell’s problems.

He said: “Someone of his quality is always going to be a miss. We’ve studied what we’ve been doing with him. We addressed it a little bit and changed his programme slightly, but despite being magnificent in training all week he felt it again.

“We’ll allow it to settle down again and hopefully it’s not as bad as it could be.”

Nathan Delfouneso was again the man tasked with replacing Vassell but he struggled to make an impact and to hold the ball in the Rotherham half.

Asked if anyone else is capable of playing Vassell’s role, Bowyer said: “Not at the moment and that’s the disappointing thing. The players who play in that position have to make a difference.”

n Shrewsbury Town say they are “hopeful” Saturday’s game against Blackpool will go ahead. Ten inches of snow fell on the pitch recently and groundsman Dave Saltman said: “Friday night is expected to be quite cold, so we will probably put covers out.”