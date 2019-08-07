Former Blackpool midfielder slapped with three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct

Former Seasider Jimmy Ryan has been handed a three-match ban after being charged with violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident on his Rochdale debut at the weekend.

The incident, which occurred in the 94th minute of Dale's 3-2 win at Tranmere Rovers, was not picked up by match officials so the midfielder was not sent off.

However the 30-year-old was subsequently charged by the FA after the incident was caught on video.

Ryan will now miss Dale's next three games,

An FA spokesperson said: "Jimmy Ryan has been suspended for Rochdale’s next three matches.

"The midfielder admitted a violent conduct charge, which followed an incident that was not seen by the match officials but caught on video in the 94th minute of the League One fixture against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, and accepted the automatic penalty."

It comes after Rochdale confirmed they didn't intend to appeal the charge.

Ryan will have served his suspension by the time Rochdale host Simon Grayson's men on Saturday, August 24, so will be available to face his former club.

Pool's former captain made the move to Spotland this summer after departing Bloomfield Road at the end of last season, despite being offered renewed terms.