Simon Grayson happy to wait for the right Blackpool signings

Simon Grayson says he’s in no rush to make further additions to his Blackpool squad.

While the transfer deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs closes on Thursday, the Seasiders have until the start of September to make signings.

Pool have already seen 10 incomings this summer and while Grayson hasn’t ruled out making more, he insists he’s in no mad rush.

When asked if he’s looking to make any more signings, Grayson told The Gazette: “Who knows?

“It’s something we need to look at and I will speak to Simon (Sadler, owner) and Ben (Hatton, managing director).

“But we’re not in a great rush, there’s no real area of the pitch where I think we need to make something happen.

“When we spoke about 10 days ago I said it was imperative we try and get a striker in and another centre-back and we’ve done that.

“If anything becomes available that I think will make us better then I’ll ask the question, because that’s what us managers do.”

The last two to come through the door at Bloomfield Road were Joe Nuttall and Rocky Bushiri, both of whom made their debuts off the bench in Saturday’s opening day win against Bristol Rovers.

“I’m delighted to have got Joe and Rocky,” Grayson said.

“Rocky was a player I got recommended by Andy Hughes who was taking a group at Norwich.

“He’s got pedigree of playing in the top division in Belgium last year and he’s a Belgian Under-21.

“I spoke to James Husband who obviously knew him and I’ve watched a few clips as well.

“He’s come here to develop his career for Norwich but ultimately he’s going to help us along the way, too.

“He’s a unit and we might have to check his passport because 19 looks a bit suspicious.

“He’s another fine specimen of an athlete who can also handle the ball and he can defend at the same time.

“Nuttall is a player that I’ve known for the last two or three years having watched my son play for Blackburn’s Under-23s.

“He’s a handful, he’s got size and presence and he’s quick. If you see his record in Under-23 football you’ll be very impressed.

“But he’s also played in the Championship and League One so he knows what it’s all about.

“This was a deal that took quite a bit to get over the line because we had been talking with Blackburn for about 10 days.

“It was nearly there, then not happening, then happening just because that’s how transfers work.

“But I’m delighted to have got him and again, it’s a sign of intent of what the owner wants us to do because he’s spent quite a bit of money on Joe – and that’s not been known for a while at this football club, so full credit to the owner.

“It’s another two good signings to go with what we’ve already got at the club.”