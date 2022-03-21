Former Blackpool manager SACKED by Sudanese side after just 51 days in charge

Clark took charge of just seven games, winning three, losing three and drawing one.

The 49-year-old returned to North Africa on January 29 having briefly worked with the club during 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That stint was also an all too brief one, as Clark tendered his resignation after just three months in the role.

However, on this occasion, it was the club that opted to part ways after a 3-1 loss to Egypt's Al Ahly in the African Champions League.

Friday's loss to the reigning champions left the Sudanese side bottom of Group A and unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Clark is now out of work once again, having also lasted just three months with Omani side Al-Ittihad prior to his return to Sudan.

Former Pool boss Lee Clark only took charge of seven games

The former Newcastle United midfielder’s last role on these shores came with non-league side Blyth Spartans, where he departed by mutual consent in March 2020.

He left the Northumberland club second from bottom in the National League North and six points adrift of safety having won just six of his 32 league games.

Prior to that, Clark was sacked by Bury after a run of just two wins in 15 games.

Clark, who managed the Seasiders from 2014 to 2015, resigned after the club's relegation from the Championship after winning just three of his 33 games in charge.