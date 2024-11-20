Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool midfielder Jason Puncheon has departed his latest managerial role after just two games.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old was announced as Ayia Napa head coach at the end of October, following previous coaching stints with both Peyia 2014 and AEZ Zakakiou.

After securing back-to-back 1-0 wins in the Cypriot second division, the ex-Seasiders man has now left his position at the Paralimni Stadium just 21 days into the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday evening, the decision was shared on social media via a statement: “Ayia Napa Sports Club announces the mutual consent termination of its cooperation with coach Jason Puncheon.”

"Assistant coach Christos Tsapatsoulis also left our team. The board wishes both the best in their professional careers."

Prior to his recent move into management, Puncheon had already become familiar with football in Cyprus after spending the latter end of his playing career with Pafos FC, Anorthosis Famagusta FC, and Kissos FC Kissonergas.

To fans in England, he will be best known for his time in the Premier League, where he made 204 appearances in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first taste of life in the top flight came while on loan with Blackpool from Southampton back in 2011.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, he found the back of the net three times in 11 games for Ian Holloway’s Seasiders.

The Wimbledon academy product later went on to experience the Premier League with Southampton, as well as QPR, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.