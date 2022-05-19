Former Blackpool loanee will be out to rub salt into Rangers' wounds in Scottish Cup final

The Everton man helped the Seasiders to play-off glory last season, scoring 10 times during the second half of Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign.

But the striker, who is now on loan north of the border with Hearts, is fit and raring to go for his side’s Scottish Cup final against last night’s beaten Europa League finalists Rangers.

Simms, who has caught the eye for his new club with seven goals in 20 appearances, is hoping to end his loan spell on another high during Saturday’s cup final.

“It took me some time to settle but now, thanks to my coaches and teammates, I’ve been able to play to my strengths and score a lot of goals,” Simms said.

“The last few months have really helped me kick on and show my ability.

Simms helped Blackpool win promotion from League One last season

“I never expected this; when I first arrived, I was only thinking of scoring goals and helping the team.

“To make it all the way to a cup final is a great feeling but we want to go all the way and win the cup.”

The 21-year-old has already played and scored at Hampden this season, thundering home a long-range strike during Hearts’ 2-1 semi-final win against city rivals Hibernian last month.

“My family and friends were in the crowd for the Hibs game, so it meant even more,” Simms added.

“To score a great goal on a big occasion was a good feeling.

“It would be great to score the winner, but I just want to help the team in any way. If someone else scores, that’s brilliant. All that matters is winning.

“Everyone’s hungry and ready for this one – we know we need to bring our A-game.

“It’s been a great season; a trophy would top it off.

“It’s going to be loud and there’ll be a big crowd, but we won’t be caught up in the occasion.