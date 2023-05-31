The 23-year-old will move to Ibrox on a four-year contract on July 1 when his Chelsea deal expires.

Though Sterling only made two substitute outings for Chelsea in cup competitions, he featured more than 100 times in first-team matches for the Seasiders, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City.

Dujon Sterling spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road

Rangers manager Michael Beale told their official website: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers. He is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad.

“He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed.

“He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”

Sterling added: “I am really excited to come to such a big club. There’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled.

“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.