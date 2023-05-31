Former Blackpool loanee makes Rangers move
He joined Blackpool on a season-long loan in August 2021, making 25 appearances in league and cup before sustaining ankle ligament damage against Nottingham Forest late in the campaign.
Though Sterling only made two substitute outings for Chelsea in cup competitions, he featured more than 100 times in first-team matches for the Seasiders, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City.
Rangers manager Michael Beale told their official website: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers. He is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad.
“He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed.
“He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”
Sterling added: “I am really excited to come to such a big club. There’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled.
“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.
“We were on the same wavelength. He believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”