News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Former Blackpool loanee makes Rangers move

Former Blackpool loanee Dujon Sterling is heading north of the border after agreeing a free transfer move from Chelsea to Rangers.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The 23-year-old will move to Ibrox on a four-year contract on July 1 when his Chelsea deal expires.

He joined Blackpool on a season-long loan in August 2021, making 25 appearances in league and cup before sustaining ankle ligament damage against Nottingham Forest late in the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Though Sterling only made two substitute outings for Chelsea in cup competitions, he featured more than 100 times in first-team matches for the Seasiders, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City.

Dujon Sterling spent time on loan at Bloomfield RoadDujon Sterling spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road
Dujon Sterling spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road
Most Popular
Read More
League One key dates

Rangers manager Michael Beale told their official website: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers. He is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad.

“He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed.

“He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”

Hide Ad

Sterling added: “I am really excited to come to such a big club. There’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled.

Hide Ad

“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.

“We were on the same wavelength. He believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”

Related topics:RangersChelseaBlackpoolIbroxNottingham ForestStoke CityCoventry City