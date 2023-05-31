News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's key dates for League One campaign: Fixture release, season start and transfer windows

Blackpool will be desperate to put a highly disappointing 2022-23 campaign behind them after finishing as the second worst team in the Championship.
By Dan Black
Published 31st May 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:28 BST

Only Wigan Athletic – who were hit with a three-point penalty – concluded the season with fewer points than the Seasiders, who were five points from survival when the curtain came down.

The Tangerines, who closed the season with Stephen Dobbie as interim manager following the departures of Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy, managed just 11 victories – the second lowest in the division – and boasted the worst defensive record having shipped 72 goals.

Reading, who were dragged into the bottom three following a six-point deduction, will also join Neil Critchley’s side in the third tier, as will promoted quartet Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and League Two play-off winners Carlisle United.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Chris Maxwell of Blackpool lifts the Sky Bet League One Play-off Trophy as his team mates celebrate following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Chris Maxwell of Blackpool lifts the Sky Bet League One Play-off Trophy as his team mates celebrate following victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
The 2023-24 season will be Blackpool’s fifth term in League One since 2015. Ahead of the club’s return for pre-season, we take a look at the key dates for your diary…

When are the fixtures released?

The fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 22, where all 72 EFL clubs will unveil their schedules from 9am.

When does the season start and finish?

The opening round of fixtures will take place across the weekend of August 4-6 and concludes nine months later on May 5, 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the World Cup.

Where and when will the play-off finals be held?

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-off finals will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium, this time across two weekends in May 2024.

The League One final will kick things off on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with the League Two showpiece taking place the following day, on Sunday, May 19.

The Championship final will take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday, May 26.

What about the Carabao Cup?

The first round of the Carabao Cup will be held on the week commencing August 7.

Wembley will play host to the competition’s finale on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

What are the key dates for the EFL Trophy?

The first round of the EFL Trophy will be held on the week commencing September 4.

Wembley will play host to the competition’s finale on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

When does the transfer window open and close?

The EFL’s summer window opens on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

The EFL's winter window will open on Monday, January 1, 2024, and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.

