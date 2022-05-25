Former Blackpool loanee dubbed 'play-off king' after helping Sunderland reach the Championship

The former Blackpool loanee scored Sunderland’s opening goal during their 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s League One play-off final.

The 23-year-old assisted one of Kenny Dougall’s goals during the 2-1 win, having also scored a stunner during the second leg of Blackpool’s play-off semi-final win against Oxford United.

Embleton made a big impact at Bloomfield Road last season after joining Neil Critchley’s side during the January transfer window.

At the time of his move on deadline day, the Seasiders were 15th in the League One table, while his parent club were seventh and just one point off the top six.

But Embleton would go on to help Blackpool steamroll their way into a play-off spot, making 21 appearances between the start of February right up until the Wembley play-off final.

Embleton has been on the winning side in the League One play-off final in each of the last two years

It surprised many that Embleton, who scored nine times in 47 appearances this season, was included in the Sunderland team from the start.

The former Grimsby Town loanee only came off the bench in the first leg of their semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday and didn’t feature in the away game.

Explaining his decision to throw Embleton in from the start, former Preston North End boss Alex Neil said: “I watched the last two Wycombe games and Elliot was unbelievable in both games.

“He created a goal where Ross Stewart scored a header, he played a one-two and banged it in the far corner, he created one down at their place where he put it in front and Ross scored, he hits the underside of the bar.

“There’s certain players that suit playing against specific teams. I knew, in my opinion, it was a really brave decision because I’m sure there were people sitting in the house thinking, ‘Why’s Jack Clarke not playing?’ But then Embo does exactly what I thought Embo would do.