Former Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City man returns to management

Alongside Ritchie Sutton, the 41-year-old will now form part of a management duo with non-league side Nantwich Town.

Taylor-Fletcher played alongside Sutton during his time at Tranmere Rovers.

His former teammate first moved to Nantwich in July in a player-coach role.

The Dabbers play their football in the Northern Premier Division and languish just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Their poor form led to Dave Cooke leaving his role as first-team manager at the start of September, as was “mutually agreed” by both parties.

The club has now settled on a new management duo to take the club forward.

Taylor-Fletcher will be looking to guide Nantwich away from danger

“We have been overwhelmed by the quality of applicants and interest in the position,” Nantwich’s acting chairman John Dunning said.

“We are conscious of the importance of retaining the soul, locality, empathy and some of the key elements put in place over the past years that have seen us continue to develop in all areas and create more memorable and successful occasions, whilst remaining competitive at this level.

“In Ritchie, we feel that we have a young enthusiastic, highly-qualified manager with a fresh outlook and ideas.

“He has a personal history, association and understanding of the club and its ideals and culture, but most importantly a shared vision and passion for our future ambitions and development.”

Dunning added: “We are also delighted to have obtained the services of Gary Taylor-Fletcher who is a highly respected and qualified coach.

“The experience that Gary has gained in a distinguished playing career from non-league to the Premier League, along with taking Bangor City to the Europa League in his first managerial position, will be a great asset to the club.

“I am sure that you will all join us in making Ritchie and Gary welcome as they undertake the exciting task of taking us on this next exciting chapter of our journey.”