Former Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City man leaves non-league coaching role

The management duo enjoyed a positive start, helping steer them away from danger only for results to drop off in recent weeks – dropping to fourth bottom in the Northern Premier Division as a result.

Following a defeat to Morpeth Town at the weekend, the club’s third loss in four, Nantwich have decided to make a change.

“The club can confirm that following the defeat at Morpeth, manager Ritchie Sutton and head coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher have left the club with immediate effect,” the Dabbers said in a statement.

“This isn’t a decision that has been taken lightly as we all sincerely believed that they had the potential and skills to create something special for the longer term and they have both put an incredible amount of work, expertise and passion in trying to achieve success for our club.

“The fact that this hasn’t been possible is a great disappointment to everyone.

“We would like to sincerely thank them for the contribution that they have made during a difficult time and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Nantwich have since confirmed the appointment of former Warrington Town boss Paul Carden as their new first-team manager.

As for Taylor-Fletcher, who has previously managed Welsh sides Bangor City and Llandudno, he believes both he and Sutton can “hold their heads high”.

“Mixed emotions with how the season has turned out with Nantwich,” the 41-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Feel both myself and Ritchie can hold our heads high with the amount of work and dedication we put into it.

“When we took over it was seen as a transition year and a build for next season.

“We believed we had a good base and would have achieved our goal, but rebuilding the squad time and again due to players leaving and key injuries had a major effect on continuity and progression.

“The dust has settled and looking back at results and performances overall gives me hope that we were so close to being up the other end of the table and should have had more points on the board as a squad and group of players.”

While grateful for the opportunity to lead Nantwich with Sutton, Taylor-Fletcher is now keen to move on and focus on another opportunity in management.

“Would like to say a big thank you to (chairman) Jon Gold for the opportunity and everyone connected to a great club which has welcomed my family in,” he added.

“It has been another experience which I have learned a great deal about myself and will make me a better and stronger manager, but gives me belief that I will be very successful in my next role in management.