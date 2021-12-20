Former Blackpool FC staff member who worked under the Oystons BANS Oldham Athletic fans for vocal criticism of owners

Steven Brown, general manager at Boundary Park, has sent out letters to at least three Oldham fans telling them they can no longer attend games.

The letter was shared on social media on Monday by Bradley Knowles, director of the Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation, who was among those to be banned.

The letter reads: "You have displayed a desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression, and you are influencing others to do the same. You are taking deliberate steps to harm the club.

"In light of these circumstances, I am writing to inform you that you are officially banned from all first team and youth team games at Boundary Park and any other ground where either team are playing for a minimum period of three years. This is imposed with immediate effect."

Although Oldham can stop supporters from attending games at Boundary Park, a ban on attending away games is unenforceable without a court order.

It transpires Brown previously worked for Blackpool between 2013 and 2015, a period of time where a number of supporters were threatened with legal action by the club’s previous owners, the Oyston family.

Oldham fans have long protested against Abdallah Lemsagam's ownership of the club

A number of banning orders were also handed out.

According to his LinkedIn page, Brown worked as a commercial sales executive.

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has come under fire in recent years, with a number of protests held at games to try and force him out - much in the same vein as what previously happened at Bloomfield Road.